$31,888+ taxes & licensing
2021 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Sport Empire Car Sales
60 Eastern Ave #A, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8
905-531-5370
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$31,888
+ taxes & licensing
Used
124,803KM
VIN 1FTFW1E5XMKD52113
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey - Light
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 124,803 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 Ford F-150 XLT | 5.5 Ft Bed | Rear View Camera | Navigation | V8 5.0L | 12- Inch Touch ScreenDON’T MISS OUT ON THIS BEAUTIFUL 2021 Ford F150 XLT FOR ONLY $31,888 PLUS HST AND LICENSING. This beautiful 2022 Ford F-150 XLT is equipped with a 5.L V8 EcoBoost 10-Speed Automatic 4WD, Trailer Hitch, Dual-zone automatic climate control | SYNC® 4 with 12-inch touchscreen & Apple CarPlay/Android | Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tow Package.
Recent Maintenance done: OIL CHANGE, PROFESSIONALLY DETAILED, ALL FOUR BRAKE PADS AND ROTORS
Buy with trust and confidence from an ontario registered dealer. Call today at 905-531-5370 to book an appointment.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Warranty
Warranty Included
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
