2021 Ford F-150 XLT | 5.5 Ft Bed | Rear View Camera | Navigation | V8 5.0L | 12- Inch Touch Screen

DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS BEAUTIFUL 2021 Ford F150 XLT FOR ONLY $31,888 PLUS HST AND LICENSING. This beautiful 2022 Ford F-150 XLT is equipped with a 5.L V8 EcoBoost 10-Speed Automatic 4WD, Trailer Hitch, Dual-zone automatic climate control | SYNC® 4 with 12-inch touchscreen & Apple CarPlay/Android | Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tow Package.

Recent Maintenance done: OIL CHANGE, PROFESSIONALLY DETAILED, ALL FOUR BRAKE PADS AND ROTORS

Buy with trust and confidence from an ontario registered dealer. Call today at 905-531-5370 to book an appointment.

2021 Ford F-150

124,803 KM

$31,888

+ taxes & licensing
Sport Empire Car Sales

60 Eastern Ave #A, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8

905-531-5370

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
124,803KM
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 124,803 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 Ford F-150 XLT | 5.5 Ft Bed | Rear View Camera | Navigation | V8 5.0L | 12- Inch Touch Screen

 DON’T MISS OUT ON THIS BEAUTIFUL 2021 Ford F150 XLT FOR ONLY $31,888 PLUS HST AND LICENSING. This beautiful 2022 Ford F-150 XLT is equipped with a 5.L V8 EcoBoost 10-Speed Automatic 4WD, Trailer Hitch, Dual-zone automatic climate control | SYNC® 4 with 12-inch touchscreen & Apple CarPlay/Android | Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tow Package.

Recent Maintenance done: OIL CHANGE, PROFESSIONALLY DETAILED, ALL FOUR BRAKE PADS AND ROTORS

Buy with trust and confidence from an ontario registered dealer. Call today at 905-531-5370 to book an appointment.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Warranty

Warranty Included

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

60 Eastern Ave #A, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8
2021 Ford F-150