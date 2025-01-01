$31,888+ taxes & licensing
2021 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Sport Empire Car Sales
60 Eastern Ave #A, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8
905-531-5370
Certified
$31,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 94,650 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 Ford F-150 XLT | 6.5 Ft Bed | Rear View Camera | Navigation | V8 5.0L | 12- Inch Touch Screen
DON’T MISS OUT ON THIS BEAUTIFUL 2021 Ford F150 XLT FOR ONLY $31,888 PLUS HST AND LICENSING. This beautiful 2022 Ford F-150 XLT is equipped with a 5.L V8 EcoBoost 10-Speed Automatic 4WD, Trailer Hitch, Dual-zone automatic climate control | SYNC® 4 with 12-inch touchscreen & Apple CarPlay/Android | Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tow Package.
Recent Maintenance done: OIL CHANGE, PROFESSIONALLY DETAILED, ALL FOUR BRAKE PADS AND ROTORS
Buy with trust and confidence from an ontario registered dealer. Call today at 905-531-5370 to book an appointment.
Sport Empire Car Sales
905-531-5370