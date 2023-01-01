Menu
2021 Ford Mustang

9,556 KM

$44,900

+ tax & licensing
$44,900

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-235-2864

2021 Ford Mustang

2021 Ford Mustang

EcoBoost ECOBOOST 2.3 | MANUAL | BLUETOOTH | REAR CAMERA |

2021 Ford Mustang

EcoBoost ECOBOOST 2.3 | MANUAL | BLUETOOTH | REAR CAMERA |

The Humberview Group

320 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6V 1C2

877-235-2864

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$44,900

+ taxes & licensing

9,556KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10103946
  • Stock #: 21-00102

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 9,556 KM

Vehicle Description





AutoPark is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer networks. The four pillars of AutoPark are:

1) One of Ontario's largest used car dealer networks

2) Low no haggle pricing

3) 7 day exchange policy

4) No charge job loss protection

Check out all of our inventory at https://www.autoparkbrampton.ca/



AutoPark Brampton serves Brampton, Milton, Vaughan, and Orangeville. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car fax history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used!




The Humberview Group, 5000 vehicles, 20 stores, 18 brands, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.
[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at autopark.ca]

*Disclaimer: Contact dealer for accuracy of Options or Features available

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Reverse Park Assist
Power Gas Pedal

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Brampton

320 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6V 1C2

