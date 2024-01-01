Menu
THE 2021 MUSTANG GT PREMIUM PACKAGE FULLY LOADED WITH 36000 KM DRIVEN LEATHER AND HEATED SEATS, DIGITAL CLUSTER, MEMORY SEATS, LIN LOCK, AMBIENT LIGHTING, 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, PEDAL SHIFTERS, UPGRADES 20 INCH ALLOY WHEELS AFTERMARKET, GT500 SPOILER, UPGRADED EXHAUST, COMES CERTIFIED.

2021 Ford Mustang

36,000 KM

Details Description Features

$49,999

+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford Mustang

GT

2021 Ford Mustang

GT

Location

Hansen Truck and Car Sales

5 Hansen Rd., Brampton, ON L6W 3H6

905-463-0928

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$49,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
36,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 1FA6P8CF3M5125089

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 36,000 KM

Vehicle Description

THE 2021 MUSTANG GT PREMIUM PACKAGE FULLY LOADED WITH 36000 KM DRIVEN LEATHER AND HEATED SEATS, DIGITAL CLUSTER, MEMORY SEATS, LIN LOCK, AMBIENT LIGHTING, 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, PEDAL SHIFTERS, UPGRADES 20 INCH ALLOY WHEELS AFTERMARKET, GT500 SPOILER, UPGRADED EXHAUST, COMES CERTIFIED.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Hansen Truck and Car Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Hansen Truck and Car Sales

Hansen Truck and Car Sales

5 Hansen Rd., Brampton, ON L6W 3H6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

905-463-0928

$49,999

+ taxes & licensing

Hansen Truck and Car Sales

905-463-0928

2021 Ford Mustang