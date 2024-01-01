$49,999+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford Mustang
GT
Location
Hansen Truck and Car Sales
5 Hansen Rd., Brampton, ON L6W 3H6
905-463-0928
$49,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 36,000 KM
Vehicle Description
THE 2021 MUSTANG GT PREMIUM PACKAGE FULLY LOADED WITH 36000 KM DRIVEN LEATHER AND HEATED SEATS, DIGITAL CLUSTER, MEMORY SEATS, LIN LOCK, AMBIENT LIGHTING, 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, PEDAL SHIFTERS, UPGRADES 20 INCH ALLOY WHEELS AFTERMARKET, GT500 SPOILER, UPGRADED EXHAUST, COMES CERTIFIED.
Vehicle Features
Hansen Truck and Car Sales
