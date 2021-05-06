2021 Ford Mustang

+ taxes & licensing
**480 Horsepower + 420 Pound Foot Of Torque + Apple CarPlay/Android Auto + Selectable Drive Modes + Blind Spot Assist** $243 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program! HISTORY: Clean Carfax - Trade In - Ontario Vehicle WARRANTY: Comprehensive: Balance of 36 Months/60,000 Kms. Powertrain: Balance of 60 Months/100,000 Kms Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599! HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Back Up Camera - Power Front Seats - Sync 3 (Apple CarPlay and Android Auto) - 9 Speakers Sound System with Amplifier - Wi-Fi Capability - Brembo Brakes Calipers - Hood Vents - Selectable Drive Modes - Universal Garage Door Opener PACKAGES: 600A Equipment Group - Active Valve Performance Exhaust System - Brembo Six Pistons Front Calipers with Large Rotors - MagneRide Damping System - Termec 6 Speed Manual Transmission - White Cue Ball Shift Knob CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 5.0L V-8 cyl - Rear Wheel Drive - 6 Speed Manual Transmission with Rev Matching - Cloth Sport Seats - 19 Inch Magnetic Painted Alloys - 12 Inch LCD Digital Instrument Cluster with My Colour - Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control - Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel with Mounted Audio Controls and Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column - Leather Wrapped Parking Brake Handle - Intelligent Access with Push Button Start - LED Fog Lights - Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror - LED Automatic Headlights with Signature Lighting - Daytime Running Lights - Cruise Control - Am/Fm/Xm-Subscription Required - Air Condoning - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors SAFETY FEATURES: Pre Collision Assist with Active Braking - Blind Spot Assist - Cross Traffic Alert - Lane Keeping System - Driver Alert - Rain Sensing Wipers - Automatic High Beams Headlights - Hill Start Assist - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete piece of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2019, 2020 and 2021 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals. Payment is based on an 84 mth term. *All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 5.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-833-295-1632. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C). AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group. Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.
