Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Ford Mustang

600 KM

Details Description Features

$71,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$71,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplanet

844-470-1227

Contact Seller
2021 Ford Mustang

2021 Ford Mustang

Mach 1, 600A Equip Grp, Brembo Brakes, Low Kms!

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Ford Mustang

Mach 1, 600A Equip Grp, Brembo Brakes, Low Kms!

Location

Autoplanet

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

844-470-1227

  1. 7125949
  2. 7125949
  3. 7125949
  4. 7125949
  5. 7125949
Contact Seller

$71,995

+ taxes & licensing

600KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7125949
  • Stock #: P06A1569T
  • VIN: 1FA6P8R08M5552268

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 600 KM

Vehicle Description

**480 Horsepower + 420 Pound Foot Of Torque + Apple CarPlay/Android Auto + Selectable Drive Modes + Blind Spot Assist** $243 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program! HISTORY: Clean Carfax - Trade In - Ontario Vehicle WARRANTY: Comprehensive: Balance of 36 Months/60,000 Kms. Powertrain: Balance of 60 Months/100,000 Kms Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599! HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Back Up Camera - Power Front Seats - Sync 3 (Apple CarPlay and Android Auto) - 9 Speakers Sound System with Amplifier - Wi-Fi Capability - Brembo Brakes Calipers - Hood Vents - Selectable Drive Modes - Universal Garage Door Opener PACKAGES: 600A Equipment Group - Active Valve Performance Exhaust System - Brembo Six Pistons Front Calipers with Large Rotors - MagneRide Damping System - Termec 6 Speed Manual Transmission - White Cue Ball Shift Knob CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 5.0L V-8 cyl - Rear Wheel Drive - 6 Speed Manual Transmission with Rev Matching - Cloth Sport Seats - 19 Inch Magnetic Painted Alloys - 12 Inch LCD Digital Instrument Cluster with My Colour - Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control - Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel with Mounted Audio Controls and Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column - Leather Wrapped Parking Brake Handle - Intelligent Access with Push Button Start - LED Fog Lights - Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror - LED Automatic Headlights with Signature Lighting - Daytime Running Lights - Cruise Control - Am/Fm/Xm-Subscription Required - Air Condoning - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors SAFETY FEATURES: Pre Collision Assist with Active Braking - Blind Spot Assist - Cross Traffic Alert - Lane Keeping System - Driver Alert - Rain Sensing Wipers - Automatic High Beams Headlights - Hill Start Assist - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete piece of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2019, 2020 and 2021 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals. Payment is based on an 84 mth term. *All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 5.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-833-295-1632. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C). AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group. Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Passenger Airbag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Dual Climate Control
Alloy Wheels
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock
Console
Rain sensor wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cup Holder
Door Map Pockets
Cloth Interior
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autoplanet

2018 BMW 5 Series 53...
 71,853 KM
$40,995 + tax & lic
2017 Lexus RX 350 AW...
 51,497 KM
$41,995 + tax & lic
2021 Ford Mustang Ma...
 600 KM
$71,995 + tax & lic

Email Autoplanet

Autoplanet

Autoplanet

Brampton

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

Call Dealer

844-470-XXXX

(click to show)

844-470-1227

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory