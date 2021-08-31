Menu
2021 Ford Mustang

5,996 KM

$39,900

+ tax & licensing
EcoBoost Premium NAV | REAR CAMERA | BLIND SPOT SENSOR | BLIND SPOT SENSOR |

320 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6V 1C2

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

5,996KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8009739
  • Stock #: 21-10726
  • VIN: 1FA6P8TH7M5110726

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 21-10726
  • Mileage 5,996 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2021 Ford Mustang comes with rear camera, navigation, power windows, power locks, power steering, ABS brakes, dual airbags, blind spot sensor, steering mounted controls, tilt & telescopic steering. Call to book your test drive today!



AutoPark is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer networks. The four pillars of AutoPark are:

1) One of Ontario's largest used car dealer networks

2) Low no haggle pricing

3) 7 day exchange policy

4) No charge job loss protection

Check out all of our inventory at https://www.autoparkbrampton.ca/



AutoPark Brampton serves Brampton, Milton, Vaughan, and Orangeville. Finance this vehicle from as low as 6.99% OAC. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car fax history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used!




The Humberview Group, 5000 vehicles, 21 stores, 19 brands, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.
[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at autopark.ca]

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
SECURITY ALARM
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
10 Speed Automatic

