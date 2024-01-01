$48,480+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford Transit
T-250 148" MED RF 9070 GVWR RWD
Location
Sport Empire Car Sales
60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8
905-531-5370
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 81,689 KM
Vehicle Description
Please call at 416-606-7758 to book an appointment *LOADED* CERTIFIED* * *BLUETOOTH* *BACKUP CAMERA* *FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR EVERYONE*
**Good, Bad, or No credit, All credit types welcome | Same day financing approvals | Next day delivery available | Carproof Verified Clean Title Car
Year: 2021
Make: FORD
Model: TRANSIT 250 Med ROOF
Kms: 81,689
Price: 48,480$
Sport empire cars Don’t miss your chance of getting into this work horse of a van. Up for sale is the 2021 ford Transit 250 only 81,689 KMS!! For the low price of $ 48,480+HST and licensing. Van is being sold SAFETY CERTIFIED§!!! Professionally detailed safety certified ready to go! Van is in great shape. equipped with numerous attractive features such as back up camera and many more!! Perfect combination of reliability and utility Won’t last long book an appointment for test drive today.
Buy with Trust with an Ontario registered dealer.
Please call at 416-606-7758 to book an appointment for a test drive- BY APPOINTMENT ONLY
Vehicle Features
