$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 GMC Acadia
Denali
2021 GMC Acadia
Denali
Location
Gateway Chevrolet Inc.
2 Gateway Blvd., Brampton, ON L6T 4A7
289-632-1366
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
42,347KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GKKNXLS2MZ177199
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 114886A
- Mileage 42,347 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival! Odometer is 7353 kilometers below market average!
2021 GMC Acadia Black Denali AWD 9-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 SIDI
AWD, Jet Black Leather.
2021 GMC Acadia Black Denali AWD 9-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 SIDI

AWD, Jet Black Leather.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
AWD
Automatic
Gateway Chevrolet Inc.
2 Gateway Blvd., Brampton, ON L6T 4A7
2021 GMC Acadia