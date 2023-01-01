Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 GMC Acadia

80,100 KM

Details Description Features

$35,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$35,900

+ taxes & licensing

#9 Auto Sales

905-450-0009

Contact Seller
2021 GMC Acadia

2021 GMC Acadia

AWD 4dr SLE

Watch This Vehicle

2021 GMC Acadia

AWD 4dr SLE

Location

#9 Auto Sales

690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E7

905-450-0009

  1. 1681766565
  2. 1681766574
  3. 1681766581
  4. 1681766588
  5. 1681766597
  6. 1681766607
  7. 1681766620
  8. 1681766626
  9. 1681766633
  10. 1681766640
  11. 1681766646
  12. 1681766653
  13. 1681766662
  14. 1681766670
  15. 1681766679
  16. 1681766687
  17. 1681766695
  18. 1681766703
  19. 1681766711
  20. 1681766721
  21. 1681766731
  22. 1681766740
  23. 1681766747
  24. 1681766754
  25. 1681766762
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$35,900

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
80,100KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9844994
  • Stock #: 22656
  • VIN: 1GKKNRLS5MZ187589

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 80,100 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

We Are Committed To Sell Top-Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles At Very Competitive Prices. Our Knowledgeable Sales Associates Will Provide a Full Transparency To Make Your Vehicle Purchase Easy And Enjoyable. THERE ARE NO HIDDEN FEES. ALL VEHICLES COME FULLY CERTIFIED AND CARFAX VERIFIED. FULL FINANCING AVAILABLE STARTING AT 7.99% OAC. Call us at 905-450-0009. 690 Queen St. West, Brampton.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Remote Trunk Release
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Remote Engine Start

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From #9 Auto Sales

2021 GMC Acadia AWD ...
 80,289 KM
$35,900 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Silve...
 125,515 KM
$39,900 + tax & lic
2023 Toyota Highland...
 600 KM
$69,900 + tax & lic

Email #9 Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
#9 Auto Sales

#9 Auto Sales

690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E7

Call Dealer

905-450-XXXX

(click to show)

905-450-0009

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory