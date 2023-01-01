$64,900+ tax & licensing
905-450-0009
2021 GMC Savana
RWD 3500 155" LT 15 Passenger
Location
#9 Auto Sales
690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E7
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$64,900
- Listing ID: 10219446
- Stock #: 22961
- VIN: 1GJZ7PF72M1245195
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 15
- Mileage 60,900 KM
Disclosures
Vehicle Description
We Are Committed To Sell Top-Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles At Very Competitive Prices. Our Knowledgeable Sales Associates Will Provide a Full Transparency To Make Your Vehicle Purchase Easy And Enjoyable. THERE ARE NO HIDDEN FEES. ALL VEHICLES COME FULLY CERTIFIED AND CARFAX VERIFIED. FULL FINANCING AVAILABLE STARTING AT 7.99% OAC. Call us at 905-450-0009. 690 Queen St. West, Brampton.
Vehicle Features
