2021 GMC Savana

207,305 KM

Details Description Features

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 GMC Savana

CARGO 2500 EXTENDED155", BLUETOOTH, BACKUP CAMERA, ALL POWER OPTIONS !

Watch This Vehicle
12287886

2021 GMC Savana

CARGO 2500 EXTENDED155", BLUETOOTH, BACKUP CAMERA, ALL POWER OPTIONS !

Location

Fiesta Motors Inc

1 Melanie Drive, Brampton, ON L6T 4K9

905-796-9830

Contact Seller

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
207,305KM
VIN 1GTW7BF72M1305859

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 207,305 KM

Vehicle Description

2500 EXTENDED155", BLUETOOTH, BACKUP CAMERA, ALL POWER OPTIONS!

FINANCE OR LEASE TO OWN, EVERYONE IS APPROVED O.A.C

No Haggle Pricing

Lowest Interest Rate In GTA

Free Job Loss Protection

No Payment For 6 Months O.A.C

Huge Selection Of Quality Pre-Owned Cars

YOU HAVE GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, AVERAGE CREDIT, NEWCOMER WE GIVE YOU OPTIONS WITH FLEXIBLE PAYMENT TERMS AND $0 DOWN OPTIONS. WE OFFER FINANCE RATES AS LOW AS 6.99% O.A.C FIESTA MOTORS DEALS WITH LENDERS, BANKS AND CREDIT UNIONS WHO WILL FINANCE YOUR PRE OWNED VEHICLE EVEN IF YOU ARE BANKRUPT, PAST BANKRUPTCY, CONSUMER PROPOSAL, STUDENT LOANS OR ANY OTHER CREDIT SITUATION. KNOW HOW MUCH YOU ARE APPROVED FOR, BEFORE YOU GO SHOPPING APPLY AT WWW.FIESTAMOTORS.CA FIESTA MOTORS GUARANTEES YOUR LOAN APPROVAL WITH THE BEST FINANCING OPTIONS AND LOWEST INTEREST RATES IN THE GTA. $500 + JOB =YOUR APPROVAL

WE EVEN DO ZERO DOWN! 

www.fiestamotors.online 

CERTIFIED, 5-YEAR POWER TRAIN WARRANTY AVAILABLE, HST AND LICENSING NOT INCLUDED IN THE PRICE.

ADDRESS: 1 MELANIE DRIVE BRAMPTON ON L6T 4K9

PHONE: 905-796-9830

Fiesta Motors has been serving GTA Since 2000. Fiesta Motors treats the needs of each individual customer with paramount concern. We know that you have high expectations, and as a car dealer, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards each and every time.



Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Rear Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Brake/transmission shift interlock
GVWR
Cold Climate Package includes (K05) engine block heater (Includes (K08) auxiliary heat generator when ordered with (LWN) 2.8L Duramax Turbo-Diesel engine.)

Convenience

Console

Safety

Airbags
DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS
Hill start assist

Interior

CUP HOLDERS
STEERING WHEEL
Assist handles
oil life monitor
Theft-deterrent system
Cargo tie-downs 6 D-ring attachments on cargo area floor (Not available with (Y3H) Paratransit Package or (ZP6) 5-passenger Savana Crew Van.)
GMC Connected Access capable (Included and only available with (UE1) OnStar. Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Suspension

Suspension

Media / Nav / Comm

4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Included and only available with (UE1) OnStar. Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Additional Features

Steering
Stabilitrak
Exhaust
All Windows
Floor Covering
battery
voltmeter
bumpers
fuel level
CLOTH
alternator
Visors
MIRRORS
BLACK
brakes
headlamps
Front
side windows
Lighting
Instrumentation
4-wheel antilock
Defogger
Glass
driver and front passenger
4-wheel disc
odometer with trip odometer
Cooling
Frame
aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
Vehicle
Vinyl
Rear axle
Wipers
maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power
driver and right-front passenger
Headliner
Body
analog with speedometer
door
STANDARD
Tow/haul mode selector
outside manual-folding
Warning tones
PASS-Key III
Solar-Ray light-tinted
600 cold-cranking amps
for automatic transmissions
3 on the engine console cover
Door beams
steel-side
swing-out passenger-side
60/40 split
Fuel tank capacity
mid-frame and approximately 31 gallons (117.3L)
dual halogen composite
engine temperature and oil pressure
License plate kit
3.42 ratio (Reference the Engine/Axle page for availability.)
traction assistance and vehicle stability enhancement system
steel sleeve column with theft-deterrent locking feature
front independent with coil springs and stabilizer bar
rear hypoid drive axle with multi-leaf springs
instrument panel-mounted
headlamp on and key-in-ignition
front intermittent wet-arm with pulse washers
engine cover with open storage bin
over driver and passenger
full-length box ladder-type
power includes EPS electronic power steering
seat-mounted side-impact for driver and right-front passenger and roof-rail mounted head-curtain for 1-row coverage with (ZX1) driver only high-back bucket seat or (ZX2) driver and right-front passenger high-back bucket seats
and 2-row coverage with (ZP6) 5-passenger Savana Crew Van Package (Always use seat belts and child restraints. Children are safer when properly secured in a rear seat in the appropriate child restraint. See the Owner's Manual for more information.)
Trim panels
interior with 4 dome lights 1 overhead and 3 LED's on cross members in cargo area
front and rear painted Black with step-pad
includes defeat switch and door handle-activated switches
8600 lbs. (3901 kg) (Reference the Engine/Axle page for availability.)
external engine oil cooler (Not available with (LWN) 2.8L Duamax Turbo-Diesel engine.)
105 amps (Not available with (Y3H) Paratransit Package
(C69) rear air conditioning
full-length Black rubberized-vinyl (Not available with (RFM) rear floor covering delete or (PCH) Hotel Shuttle Package.)
hinged rear side doors and hinged rear doors (Not available with (Y3H) Paratransit Package.)
(9L7) Wiring junction block equipment accessory or (LWN) 2.8L Duramax Turbo-Diesel engine.)

2021 GMC Savana