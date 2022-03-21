Menu
2021 Honda Accord

22,790 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

416-727-1270

Sport

Sport

Location

243 Queen Street East, Brampton, ON L6W 2B5

416-727-1270

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

22,790KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8952091
  • VIN: 1HGCV1F32MA800127

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 22,790 KM

Vehicle Description

SPECIAL PRICE BASED ON FINANCE ONLY

 

CLEAN CARFAX

 

CALL FOR CASH PRICE

 

Certification and e-testing are available for six hundred and ninety nine dollars. ***We must state this.... As Per Regulations: This vehicle is not certified e-tested not drivable. If the Safety and E-test is Purchased the vehicle is then drivable. This Safety and E-test fee is NOT mandatory to be paid, you can also take the vehicle to your own mechanic. 

 

***Looking to Finance a car and want to save money at the same time. To help our clients who can't buy a car for cash, we have marked down all our prices to finance only prices. Variable installation and delivery fees may apply. Please contact dealer for Cash prices. Prices are subject to change without notice, please contact dealer for details.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Proximity Key
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

243 Queen Street East, Brampton, ON L6W 2B5

416-727-1270

