<p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt; background-color: #ffffff;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bold;>2021 HONDA CR-V LX AWD</strong>, KEYLESS ENTRY, HEATED SEATS, ALLOY WHEELS, LED HEADLIGHTS, PUSH BUTTON START, APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO, CLEAN CARFAX , AND MUCH MORE</span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 10px; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 13px; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bold;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bold; font-size: 16px;>$</strong><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bold; font-size: 16px;>999 Financing fee conditions may apply.</strong></strong></span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 10px; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 13px; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bold;>HST and Licensing will be extra**</strong></span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 10px; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 13px; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bold;>Certification is available for $799 -     </strong></span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 15px;>CERTIFICATION* As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Not only do we abide by the ministry of transportation standards when certifying our vehicles, we go above and beyond to ensure the highest quality product. We ensure double the ministry standards on brake rotors and pads as well as all four tires. We also provide a 90-day guarantee on the battery on your vehicle with no questions asked...</span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 10px; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 13px; background-color: #ffffff;>FINANCING AVAILABLE AT AS LOW AS 7.99% O.A.C</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 10px; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 13px; background-color: #ffffff;>WE WELCOME EVERYONE-GOOD/BAD CREDIT, NEWCOMERS, STUDENTS. EVERYONE IS APPROVED.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 10px; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 13px; background-color: #ffffff;>PREVIOUSLY DECLINED BY BANK ? NO PROBLEM </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 10px; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 13px; background-color: #ffffff;>LET THE EXPERIENCED PROFESSIONALS HANDLE YOUR CREDIT APPLICATION. </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 10px; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 13px; background-color: #ffffff;>APPLY FOR PRE-APPROVAL TODAY!!</p><h4 style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 10px 0px; line-height: 1.1; font-size: 1.8rem; color: #262425; font-family: Open Sans; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: times new roman, times, serif; font-size: 14pt;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bold;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #3a3a3a;>FINANCE PURCHASE PRICE: $23,900 + HST & LICENSING</span></strong></span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; font-weight: 400; /><span style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #3a3a3a; font-family: times new roman, times, serif; font-size: 15px; font-weight: 400;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bold;>CASH PRICE: $24,900 + HST & LICENSING</strong></span></span></h4><h4 style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 10px 0px; line-height: 1.1; font-size: 1.8rem; font-family: Open Sans; color: #262425; background-color: #ffffff;>Warranty</h4><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 10px; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 13px; background-color: #ffffff; outline: 0px;>36 DAY/1000 KMS WARRANTY ON SAFETY ITEMS.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 10px; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 13px; background-color: #ffffff; outline: 0px;>EXTENDED WARRANTY AND GAP INSURANCES ARE AVAILABLE ON REQUEST</p><p> </p>

2021 Honda CR-V

123,133 KM

$23,900

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Honda CR-V

LX AWD

13074301

2021 Honda CR-V

LX AWD

Noble Auto Hut

222 Advance Blvd., Unit 2, Brampton, ON L6T 4Y7

905-799-6565

$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
123,133KM
VIN 2HKRW2H21MH238522

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 123,133 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Climate Control

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

Noble Auto Hut

Noble Auto Hut

222 Advance Blvd., Unit 2, Brampton, ON L6T 4Y7
$23,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Noble Auto Hut

905-799-6565

2021 Honda CR-V