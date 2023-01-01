2021 Honda Pilot

$45,995 + taxes & licensing 4 6 , 7 4 9 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9544468

9544468 Stock #: P06A5022

P06A5022 VIN: 5FNYF6H72MB503560

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # P06A5022

Mileage 46,749 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Heated Exterior Mirrors Safety Traction Control Lane Departure Warning Interior Air Conditioning AM/FM Stereo Adaptive Cruise Control Navigation System Rear View Camera Heated Steering Wheel Door Map Pockets Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Memory Seats Mechanical All Wheel Drive Windows Sunroof Power Options POWER SEAT Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Convenience Console Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Cloth Interior Power Lift Gates Hill Ascent Control Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror Center Arm Rest Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.