2021 Honda Pilot

46,749 KM

Details Description Features

$45,995

+ tax & licensing
$45,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplanet

844-470-1227

2021 Honda Pilot

2021 Honda Pilot

EX-L AWD, 8 Seater, Navi, Back Up Cam, Sunroof!

2021 Honda Pilot

EX-L AWD, 8 Seater, Navi, Back Up Cam, Sunroof!

Location

Autoplanet

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

844-470-1227

Logo_AccidentFree

$45,995

+ taxes & licensing

46,749KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9544468
  • Stock #: P06A5022
  • VIN: 5FNYF6H72MB503560

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P06A5022
  • Mileage 46,749 KM

Vehicle Description

$177 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program! HISTORY: Clean Carfax - Ontario Vehicle WARRANTY: Comprehensive: Balance of 36 Months/60,000 Kms. Powertrain: Balance of 60 Months/100,000 Kms Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599! HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Navigation - Back Up Camera - Sunroof - Driver Power and Memory Seat - Heated Rear Seats - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto - Remote Start - Voice Command - Bluetooth CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 3.5L V-6 cyl - All Wheel Drive - Grey Leather Interior - 8 Passenger Seating - 18 Inch Alloys - Tri Zone Climate Control - Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel with Mounted Controls - Keyless Entry - Push Button Start - Power Lift Gate - Rear Window Shades - LED Daytime Running Lights - LED Tail Lights - Power Heated Exterior Mirrors with Integrated Turn Signals - Auto Dimming Rear View Mirrors - Fog Lights - Am/Fm/Cd/Mp3/Usb/Xm - Air Conditioning - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors SAFETY FEATURES: Honda Sense (Collision Mitigation Braking System, Forward Collision Warning, Lane Keeping Assist System, Lane Departure Warning, Road Departure Mitigation, Adaptive Cruise Control) - Front and Rear Parking Sensors - Honda Watch (Right Side Mirror Camera) - Hill Start Assist - Traction Control - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete peace of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2020, 2021 and 2022 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals. Payment is based on an 84 mth term. *All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 9.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-833-295-1632. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C). AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group. Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Traction Control
Lane Departure Warning
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Door Map Pockets
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
All Wheel Drive
Sunroof
POWER SEAT
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Console
Leather Wrap Wheel
Cloth Interior
Power Lift Gates
Hill Ascent Control
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Autoplanet

Autoplanet

Brampton

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

