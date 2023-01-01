2021 Hyundai Elantra...

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,900 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 7 , 8 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10524573

10524573 Stock #: 23261

23261 VIN: KMHLM4AG2MU143112

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 77,800 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Rearview Camera Blind Spot Monitor Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Heated Steering Wheel Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Seating Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Convenience Proximity Key Adaptive Smart Cruise Control Additional Features Telematics Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Hands-Free Liftgate

