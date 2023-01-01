Menu
<p>The 2021 Hyundai Elantra is stylish and well-equipped in a class with plenty of competition. Already long on value, along with improved fuel economy and added convenience features. Models with the 2.0-liter engine get a new CVT that helps improve gas mileage, while Eco models now have an engine stop-start feature. Dual-zone automatic climate control is also standard. This Elantra Comes with some extra premium features such as :</p> <p>- Alloy wheels</p> <p>- Fully automatic LED headlamps</p> <p>- Android audio</p> <p>- Apple Carplay</p> <p>- Bluetooth connectivity</p> <p>- Leather multi-functional steering wheel</p> <p>- Heated comfort seats </p> <p>- Cruise control</p> <p>- Proximity key</p> <p>- Front and rear cup holders</p> <p>- Front center armrest</p> <p>- Rear view camera and much more.</p> <p>For more info regarding this vehicle, please call us or visit our showroom !!! Daily Rental</p><br><p>OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK. FOR MORE DETAILS PLEASE CONTACT OUR SALES DEPARTMENT</p> <p>905-874-9494 / 1 833-503-0010 AND BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE!!!</p> <p>BUY WITH CONFIDENCE. ALL VEHICLES COME WITH HISTORY REPORTS. WARRANTIES AVAILABLE. TRADES WELCOME!!!</p>

2021 Hyundai Elantra

75,575 KM

$32,698

+ tax & licensing
Nawab Motors

22 Bramsteele Rd, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3

905-874-9494

75,575KM
Used

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 75,575 KM

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning

Power Mirrors
Power Locks

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster

CD Player
Bluetooth

Cup Holder

Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

