2021 Hyundai Santa Fe

82,100 KM

Details

$32,900

+ tax & licensing
$32,900

+ taxes & licensing

#9 Auto Sales

905-450-0009

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe

Preferred AWD w/Trend Package

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe

Preferred AWD w/Trend Package

Location

#9 Auto Sales

690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E7

905-450-0009

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,900

+ taxes & licensing

82,100KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10353882
  • Stock #: 23036
  • VIN: 5NMS3DAJ1MH333523

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 82,100 KM

Vehicle Description

We Are Committed To Sell Top-Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles At Very Competitive Prices. Our Knowledgeable Sales Associates Will Provide a Full Transparency To Make Your Vehicle Purchase Easy And Enjoyable. THERE ARE NO HIDDEN FEES. ALL VEHICLES COME FULLY CERTIFIED AND CARFAX VERIFIED. FULL FINANCING AVAILABLE STARTING AT 7.99% OAC. Call us at 905-450-0009. 690 Queen St. West, Brampton.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

