We Are Committed To Sell Top-Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles At Very Competitive Prices. Our Knowledgeable Sales Associates Will Provide a Full Transparency To Make Your Vehicle Purchase Easy And Enjoyable. THERE ARE NO HIDDEN FEES. ALL VEHICLES COME FULLY CERTIFIED AND CARFAX VERIFIED. FULL FINANCING AVAILABLE STARTING AT 7.99% OAC. Call us at 905-450-0009. 690 Queen St. West, Brampton.

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe

65,700 KM

Details Description Features

$26,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe

Preferred AWD w/Trend Package

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe

Preferred AWD w/Trend Package

Location

#9 Auto Sales

690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E7

905-450-0009

Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,900

+ taxes & licensing

65,700KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5NMS3DAJ1MH354632

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 65,700 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Bluetooth
Android Auto

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Used 2024 Toyota Sienna XLE 8-Passenger FWD for sale in Brampton, ON
2024 Toyota Sienna XLE 8-Passenger FWD 70 KM $64,900 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota RAV4 LE FWD for sale in Brampton, ON
2021 Toyota RAV4 LE FWD 119,000 KM $26,900 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid LE AWD for sale in Brampton, ON
2021 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid LE AWD 112,000 KM SOLD

#9 Auto Sales

#9 Auto Sales

690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E7

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,900

+ taxes & licensing

#9 Auto Sales

905-450-0009

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe