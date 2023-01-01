$34,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
844-470-1227
2021 Hyundai Santa Fe
Preferred AWD, Back Up Cam, Clean Carfax,Bluetooth
Location
Autoplanet
2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8
844-470-1227
$34,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9892913
- Stock #: R06A2590
- VIN: 5NMS3DAJ5MH308124
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Shimmering Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 77,652 KM
Vehicle Description
$135 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program!
HISTORY: Clean Carfax - Former Daily Rental
WARRANTY: Comprehensive: Balance of 60 Months/100,000 Kms. Powertrain: Balance of 60 Months/100,000 Kms
Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599!
HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Back Up Camera - Heated Front Seats - Power Driver Seat - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto - Bluetooth - Remote Start
CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 2.5L I-4 cyl - All Wheel Drive - Cloth Interior - 18 Inch Alloys - Dual Climate Control - 8 Inch Touchscreen - Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel with Mounted Controls and Paddle Shifters - Stop/Go Technology - Push Button Start - Keyless Entry - Power Heated Exterior Mirrors with Integrated Turn Signals - LED Daytime Running Lights - LED Headlights - Universal Garage Door Opener - Manual Rear Window Shade - Automatic Headlights - Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror - Adaptive Cruise Control - Am/Fm/Mp3/Usb/Xm - Air Conditioning - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors
SAFETY FEATURES: Traction Control - Safety (Forward Collision Avoidance Assist with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Warning with Lane Keeping Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Driver Attention Warning) - Driver Attention Warning - Blind Spot Collision Assist - Rear Cross Traffic Assist - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag
OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete peace of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2020, 2021 and 2022 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals.
Payment is based on an 84 mth term.
*All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 9.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%.
FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-833-295-1632. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C).
AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group.
Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Seating
Exterior
Mechanical
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Comfort
Trim
Safety
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.