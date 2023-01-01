$38,697+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-874-9494
2021 Hyundai Sonata
1.6T SPORT|HEATED SEATS|PANORAMIC SUNROOF|ALLOYS|CARPLAY
Location
Nawab Motors
22 Bramsteele Rd, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3
905-874-9494
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$38,697
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9849983
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 18,973 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2021 Hyundai Sonata 1.6T Sport is a standout mid-size sedan that offers a compelling blend of performance, style, and technology. The sleek exterior design is matched by a spacious and well-appointed cabin that features premium materials and advanced features like wireless charging and a large infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration.
Some Other Features Included:
-Multifunctional Leather Steering Wheel
-Panoramic Sunroof
-8-inch touchscreen infotainment system
-Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
-Dual-zone automatic climate control
-Heated seats
-Proximity key with push-button start
-LED headlights and taillights
-Blind-spot collision avoidance
-Lane keeping assist
-Alloys & Much More!! DAILY RENTAL
OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK. FOR MORE DETAILS PLEASE CONTACT OUR SALES DEPARTMENT
905-874-9494 / 1 833-503-0010 AND BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE!!!
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE. ALL VEHICLES COME WITH HISTORY REPORTS. WARRANTIES AVAILABLE. TRADES WELCOME!!!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Exterior
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Nawab Motors
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.