Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Hyundai Venue

75,811 KM

Details Description Features

$24,795

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$24,795

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplanet

844-470-1227

Contact Seller
2021 Hyundai Venue

2021 Hyundai Venue

Preferred, Two Tone Paint, Back Up Cam, Bluetooth!

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Hyundai Venue

Preferred, Two Tone Paint, Back Up Cam, Bluetooth!

Location

Autoplanet

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

844-470-1227

  1. 9892916
  2. 9892916
  3. 9892916
  4. 9892916
  5. 9892916
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$24,795

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
75,811KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9892916
  • Stock #: R06A2593
  • VIN: KMHRC8A37MU066979

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Polar White w/Black Roof
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 75,811 KM

Vehicle Description

$96 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program!

HISTORY: Former Daily Rental

WARRANTY: Comprehensive: Balance of 60 Months/100,000 Kms. Powertrain: Balance of 60 Months/100,000 Kms

Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599!

HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Back Up Camera - Heated Front Seats - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto - Voice Command - Bluetooth

CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 1.6L I-4 cyl - Front Wheel Drive - Cloth Interior - 15 Inch Alloys - Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel with Mounted Controls - Keyless Entry - Push Button Start - Black Exterior Mirrors with Integrated Turn Signals - Cruise Control - Am/Fm/Usb - Air Conditioning - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors

SAFETY FEATURES: Blind Spot Assist - Rear Cross Traffic Alert - Lane Departure Warning - Driver Attention Warning - Traction Control - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag

OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete peace of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2020, 2021 and 2022 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals.

Payment is based on an 84 mth term.

*All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 9.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%.

FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-833-295-1632. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C).

AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group.

Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Lane Departure Warning

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Cloth Interior

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autoplanet

2020 Jeep Compass Li...
 74,670 KM
$33,495 + tax & lic
2018 Chrysler 300 S ...
 73,738 KM
$32,495 + tax & lic
2020 Acura TLX Elite...
 59,489 KM
$37,995 + tax & lic

Email Autoplanet

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Autoplanet

Autoplanet

Brampton

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

Call Dealer

844-470-XXXX

(click to show)

844-470-1227

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory