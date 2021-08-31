2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$63,900 + taxes & licensing 1 1 , 1 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7843191

7843191 VIN: 1C4RJFCT5MC630114

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 11,100 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel GPS Navigation Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start WiFi Hotspot Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Trunk Power Liftgate Power Seats Convenience Keyless Entry Rain Sensing Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Mirror Memory Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Climate Control Cargo shade Suspension Air Suspension Windows Panoramic Roof Trim Woodgrain Interior Trim Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Navigation System Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Knee Air Bag Heated Rear Seat(s) Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.