Menu
Account
Sign In
*RUBICON* *LED LIGHTs* *LEATHER SEATS* * *LOADED* *CERTIFIED* * *BLUETOOTH* *BACKUP CAMERA* *FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR EVERYONE*<div><br></div><div>**Good, Bad, or No credit, All credit types welcome | Same day financing approvals | Next day delivery available | Carproof Verified Clean Title Car</div><div><br></div><div>Year: 2021</div><div>Make: JEEP</div><div>Model: WRANGLER RUBICON</div><div>Kms: 47,537</div><div>Price: 47,880$</div><div><br></div><div>Sport empire cars </div><div>Don’t miss your chance of getting into this gorgeous fully loaded JEEP. Up for sale is the eye catching 2020 JEEP WRANGLER RUBICON FULLY LOADED with only 47,537 KMS!! For the low price of $47,880+HST and licensing. Vehicle is being sold SAFETY CERTIFIED§!!! Professionally detailed safety certified ready to go! Car is equipped with numerous attractive features such as back up camera, leather seats, push button start and many more!! Perfect combination of reliability, comfort and luxury. Won’t last long book an appointment for test drive today. </div><div><br></div><div>Buy with Trust with an Ontario registered dealer. </div><div><br></div><div>Please call at 416-606-7758 to book an appointment for a test drive- BY APPOINTMENT ONLY</div>

2021 Jeep Wrangler

47,537 KM

Details Description Features

$47,880

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Rubicon

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Rubicon

Location

Sport Empire Car Sales

60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8

905-531-5370

  1. 1701928945
  2. 1701928945
  3. 1701928896
  4. 1701928897
  5. 1701928897
  6. 1701928945
  7. 1701928896
  8. 1701928896
  9. 1701928897
  10. 1701928897
  11. 1701928896
  12. 1701928897
  13. 1701928897
  14. 1701928897
  15. 1701928896
  16. 1701928896
  17. 1701928897
  18. 1701928897
  19. 1701928897
  20. 1701928897
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$47,880

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
47,537KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4HJXFG1MW631680

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 47,537 KM

Vehicle Description

*RUBICON* *LED LIGHTs* *LEATHER SEATS* * *LOADED* *CERTIFIED* * *BLUETOOTH* *BACKUP CAMERA* *FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR EVERYONE*
**Good, Bad, or No credit, All credit types welcome | Same day financing approvals | Next day delivery available | Carproof Verified Clean Title Car
Year: 2021Make: JEEPModel: WRANGLER RUBICONKms: 47,537Price: 47,880$
Sport empire cars Don’t miss your chance of getting into this gorgeous fully loaded JEEP. Up for sale is the eye catching 2020 JEEP WRANGLER RUBICON FULLY LOADED with only 47,537 KMS!! For the low price of $47,880+HST and licensing. Vehicle is being sold SAFETY CERTIFIED§!!! Professionally detailed safety certified ready to go! Car is equipped with numerous attractive features such as back up camera, leather seats, push button start and many more!! Perfect combination of reliability, comfort and luxury. Won’t last long book an appointment for test drive today. 
Buy with Trust with an Ontario registered dealer. 
Please call at 416-606-7758 to book an appointment for a test drive- BY APPOINTMENT ONLY

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Sport Empire Car Sales

Used 2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon for sale in Brampton, ON
2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 47,537 KM $47,880 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Chrysler 300 300S for sale in Brampton, ON
2021 Chrysler 300 300S 43,420 KM $32,880 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Chrysler 300 300 TOURING L for sale in Brampton, ON
2022 Chrysler 300 300 TOURING L 28,320 KM $34,880 + tax & lic

Email Sport Empire Car Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sport Empire Car Sales

Sport Empire Car Sales

60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8

Call Dealer

905-531-XXXX

(click to show)

905-531-5370

Quick Links
Directions Inventory
$47,880

+ taxes & licensing

Sport Empire Car Sales

905-531-5370

Contact Seller
2021 Jeep Wrangler