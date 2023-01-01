$47,880+ tax & licensing
2021 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Rubicon
Sport Empire Car Sales
60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8
905-531-5370
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$47,880
+ taxes & licensing
47,537KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4HJXFG1MW631680
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 47,537 KM
*RUBICON* *LED LIGHTs* *LEATHER SEATS* * *LOADED* *CERTIFIED* * *BLUETOOTH* *BACKUP CAMERA* *FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR EVERYONE*
**Good, Bad, or No credit, All credit types welcome | Same day financing approvals | Next day delivery available | Carproof Verified Clean Title Car
Sport empire cars Don’t miss your chance of getting into this gorgeous fully loaded JEEP. Up for sale is the eye catching 2020 JEEP WRANGLER RUBICON FULLY LOADED with only 47,537 KMS!! For the low price of $47,880+HST and licensing. Vehicle is being sold SAFETY CERTIFIED§!!! Professionally detailed safety certified ready to go! Car is equipped with numerous attractive features such as back up camera, leather seats, push button start and many more!! Perfect combination of reliability, comfort and luxury. Won’t last long book an appointment for test drive today.
Buy with Trust with an Ontario registered dealer.
Please call at 416-606-7758 to book an appointment for a test drive- BY APPOINTMENT ONLY
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
905-531-XXXX(click to show)
