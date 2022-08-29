2021 Kia Sorento

$41,995 + taxes & licensing 1 5 , 9 5 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9284020

9284020 Stock #: P06A4791

P06A4791 VIN: 5XYRGDLC6MG009334

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Pacific Blue

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 15,950 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Lane Departure Warning Interior Cruise Control Heated Steering Wheel Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Auto On/Off Headlamps Heated Exterior Mirrors Mechanical All Wheel Drive Power Options POWER SEAT Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Comfort Dual Climate Control Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Cloth Interior

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.