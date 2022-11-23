2021 Kia Soul

$25,795 + taxes & licensing 7 1 , 6 7 9 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9376267

9376267 Stock #: R06A2129

R06A2129 VIN: KNDJ33AU0M7789293

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Lunar Orange

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 71,679 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Air Conditioning Door Map Pockets Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Safety Passenger Airbag Passenger Air Bag On/Off SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Exterior Heated Exterior Mirrors Additional Features Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.