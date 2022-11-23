2021 Kia Soul

$25,895 + taxes & licensing 6 9 , 1 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9376276

9376276 Stock #: R06A2130

R06A2130 VIN: KNDJ33AU8M7782317

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Onyx

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 69,100 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Auto On/Off Headlamps Heated Exterior Mirrors Interior Air Conditioning Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Door Map Pockets Seating Heated Seats Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Convenience Console Cup Holder Safety Passenger Airbag Passenger Air Bag On/Off DUAL AIRBAG Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Cloth Interior

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.