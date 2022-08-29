Menu
2021 Lexus RX 330

44,618 KM

Details Description Features

$57,995

+ tax & licensing
$57,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplanet

844-470-1227

2021 Lexus RX 330

2021 Lexus RX 330

AWD, Luxury, Parking Sensors, Navi, Sunroof!

2021 Lexus RX 330

AWD, Luxury, Parking Sensors, Navi, Sunroof!

Location

Autoplanet

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

844-470-1227

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$57,995

+ taxes & licensing

44,618KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9113674
  • Stock #: P06A4501
  • VIN: 2T2JZMDA2MC268687

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 44,618 KM

Vehicle Description

** Ventilated Front Seats + Adaptive Cruise Control + Back Up Camera** $209 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program! HISTORY: Clean Carfax - Ontario Vehicle WARRANTY: Comprehensive: Balance of 48 Months/80,000 Kms. Powertrain: Balance of 72 Months/110,000 Kms Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599! HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Navigation - Power Sunroof - Back Up Camera - Driver Memory Seat - Heated Rear Seats - Power and Heated/Ventilated Front Seats - Bluetooth - Voice Command - Universal Garage Door Opener CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 3.5L V-6 cyl - All Wheel Drive - Leather Interior - 20 Inch Alloys - Tri Zone Climate Control - Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel with Mounted Control - Keyless Entry - Push Button Start - Power Liftgate - Power Folding Heated Exterior Mirrors - Brake Hold - LED Fog Lights - Automatic LED Headlights - Am/Fm/Cd/Mp3/Xm/Usb/HD Radio - Air Conditioning - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors SAFETY FEATURES: Forward Collison Warning - Front and Rear Parking Sensors - Blind Spot Assist - Auto High Beam Assist - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete peace of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2020, 2021 and 2022 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals. Payment is based on an 84 mth term. *All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 7.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-833-295-1632. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C). AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group. Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Rear View Camera
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Keyless Entry
Console
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Ventilated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors
All Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Adaptive Cruise Control
Door Map Pockets
Premium Audio
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

