2021 Lexus RX 350

10,473 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-235-2864

SUNROOF | VENTILATED SEATS | LEATHER SEATS | TOUCH PAD |

SUNROOF | VENTILATED SEATS | LEATHER SEATS | TOUCH PAD |

Location

The Humberview Group

320 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6V 1C2

877-235-2864

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

10,473KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8802878
  • Stock #: 21-77579
  • VIN: 2T2HZMDA2MC277579

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 21-77579
  • Mileage 10,473 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2021 Lexus RX 350 is equipped with features such as rear camera, touch pad, ventilated seats, heated seats, leather seats, power front seats, power windows, power locks, power steering, sunroof, front & rear armrest, blind spot sensor, , alloy wheels, cruise control. Call to book your test drive today!



AutoPark is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer networks. The four pillars of AutoPark are:

1) One of Ontario's largest used car dealer networks

2) Low no haggle pricing

3) 7 day exchange policy

4) No charge job loss protection

Check out all of our inventory at https://www.autoparkbrampton.ca/



AutoPark Brampton serves Brampton, Milton, Vaughan, and Orangeville. Finance this vehicle from as low as 6.99% OAC. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car fax history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used!




The Humberview Group, 5000 vehicles, 21 stores, 19 brands, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.
[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at autopark.ca]

*Disclaimer: Contact dealer for accuracy of Options or Features available

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
SECURITY ALARM
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
AWD
8 speed automatic

