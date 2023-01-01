$48,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
844-470-1227
2021 Mercedes-Benz C 300
4MATIC, Turbo, Premium 1 Pkg, Navi, Pano Roof!
Location
Autoplanet
2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8
844-470-1227
$48,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9892922
- Stock #: R06A2598
- VIN: W1KWF8EB4MR649373
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # R06A2598
- Mileage 57,081 KM
Vehicle Description
**Sport Package + Premium 2 Package + Heated Front Seats + SOS Emergency Assist**
$192 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program!
HISTORY: Clean Carfax - Former Daily Rental - Ontario Vehicle
WARRANTY: Comprehensive: Balance of 48 Months/80,000 Kms. Powertrain: Balance of 48 Months/80,000 Kms
Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599!
HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Navigation - Back Up Camera - 360 Degree Camera - Panoramic Sunroof - Power Heated Front Seats - Driver Memory Seat - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto - Voice Command - Bluetooth
PACKAGES:
Premium Package
- Google Android Auto
- Apple CarPlay
- Touch Pad
- Command Online Navigation
- Navigation Services
- Wireless Phone Charging
- Front Keyless Go
- Panoramic Sunroof
- Smart Phone Integration
PACKAGES:
Sport Package
- Sport Brake System
- AMG Styling Package
- Sport Suspension
- 18 Inch AMG 5-Spoke Aero Wheels
- Diamond Grille
CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 2.0L I-4 cyl - Turbocharged - All Wheel Drive - Beige Leather Interior - 18 Inch AMG Twin Spoke Alloys - 10.25 Inch Touch Screen - Dual Zone Climate Control - Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel with Mounted Controls and Paddle Shifters - Keyless Entry - Push Button Start - Touch Pad Controller - Power Lift Gate - Analogue Gauges with High Resolution Display - Power Folding Heated Exterior Mirrors with Integrated Turn Signals - Cruise Controls - Am/Fm/Xm/Usb - Air Conditioning - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors
SAFETY FEATURES: Blind Spot Assist - Active Brake Assist - Front & Rear Parking Sensors - Rain Sensing Windshield Wipers - Attention Assist - Traction Control - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag
OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete peace of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2020, 2021 and 2022 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals.
Payment is based on an 84 mth term.
*All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 9.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%.
FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-833-295-1632. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C).
AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group.
Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Exterior
Mechanical
Power Options
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Trim
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.