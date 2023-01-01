Menu
2021 Mercedes-Benz C 300

57,081 KM

Details Description Features

$48,995

+ tax & licensing
$48,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplanet

844-470-1227

2021 Mercedes-Benz C 300

2021 Mercedes-Benz C 300

4MATIC, Turbo, Premium 1 Pkg, Navi, Pano Roof!

2021 Mercedes-Benz C 300

4MATIC, Turbo, Premium 1 Pkg, Navi, Pano Roof!

Location

Autoplanet

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

844-470-1227

Logo_NoBadges

$48,995

+ taxes & licensing

57,081KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9892922
  • Stock #: R06A2598
  • VIN: W1KWF8EB4MR649373

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # R06A2598
  • Mileage 57,081 KM

Vehicle Description

**Sport Package + Premium 2 Package + Heated Front Seats + SOS Emergency Assist**

$192 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program!

HISTORY: Clean Carfax - Former Daily Rental - Ontario Vehicle

WARRANTY: Comprehensive: Balance of 48 Months/80,000 Kms. Powertrain: Balance of 48 Months/80,000 Kms

Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599!

HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Navigation - Back Up Camera - 360 Degree Camera - Panoramic Sunroof - Power Heated Front Seats - Driver Memory Seat - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto - Voice Command - Bluetooth

PACKAGES:
Premium Package
- Google Android Auto
- Apple CarPlay
- Touch Pad
- Command Online Navigation
- Navigation Services
- Wireless Phone Charging
- Front Keyless Go
- Panoramic Sunroof
- Smart Phone Integration

PACKAGES:
Sport Package
- Sport Brake System
- AMG Styling Package
- Sport Suspension
- 18 Inch AMG 5-Spoke Aero Wheels
- Diamond Grille

CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 2.0L I-4 cyl - Turbocharged - All Wheel Drive - Beige Leather Interior - 18 Inch AMG Twin Spoke Alloys - 10.25 Inch Touch Screen - Dual Zone Climate Control - Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel with Mounted Controls and Paddle Shifters - Keyless Entry - Push Button Start - Touch Pad Controller - Power Lift Gate - Analogue Gauges with High Resolution Display - Power Folding Heated Exterior Mirrors with Integrated Turn Signals - Cruise Controls - Am/Fm/Xm/Usb - Air Conditioning - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors

SAFETY FEATURES: Blind Spot Assist - Active Brake Assist - Front & Rear Parking Sensors - Rain Sensing Windshield Wipers - Attention Assist - Traction Control - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag

OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete peace of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2020, 2021 and 2022 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals.

Payment is based on an 84 mth term.

*All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 9.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%.

FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-833-295-1632. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C).

AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group.

Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Digital clock
Door Map Pockets

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Panoramic Sunroof
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Mechanical

All Wheel Drive

Power Options

POWER SEAT

Seating

Memory Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Convenience

Console
Rain sensor wipers
Cup Holder

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Power Lift Gates

