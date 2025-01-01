2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

Menu
<p><span><strong>Choose from over 40 cargo vans in various years, makes, models, and sizes to find the perfect fit for your needs!</strong></span></p><p>2500 High Roof I4 170, Navi, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, All Power Options!</p><p>THIS VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED + 1-YEAR POWERTRAIN WARRANTY UNLIMITED KM!, COVERING ENGINE, TRASMISSION, SEALS & GASKETS, DIFFERENTIAL, TURBO & SUPERCHARGER, WATER PUMP,STARTER,ALTERNATOR, TRANSFER CASE (4X4 / AWD) $3000.00 PER CLIAM $150.00 DEDUCTIBLE</p><p><br></p><p><span>Huge Selection Of Quality Pre-Owned Cargo Vans, Pick Up, SUV and Cars</span></p><p><span></span><span> Rates as low as 6.99% O.A.C. Finance Or Lease To Own</span></p><p><span>At Fiesta Motors, we work with all types of lenders including those specializing in bankruptcy, consumer proposals, student and New Comers.</span></p><p><span>$500 + A Job = Your Approval!<br></span><span></span><span><span> </span>Best Financing Options<br></span><span></span><span><span> </span>Lowest Interest Rates in the GTA<br></span><span></span><span><span> </span>We Even Offer $0 Down!</span></p><p><span>Find out how much youre approved for today:</span></p><p><span></span><span> We Even Offer $0 Down!<br></span><span></span><span> <a href=https://www.fiestamotors.ca/car-loan-application>Apply Now</a></span></p><p><span></span><span><span> </span>Certified Vehicles | 5-Year Powertrain Warranty Available<br><em>HST & Licensing not included in the price.</em></span></p><p><span></span><span> Visit Us: 1 Melanie Drive, Brampton, ON L6T 4K9<br></span><span></span><span> Call Today: 905-216-1500<br></span><span></span><span> Learn More: <a href=https://www.fiestamotors.ca/>www.fiestamotors.ca</a></span></p><p><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1744817510779_25956243270679713 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span><br></p>

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 229,533 KM

Vehicle Description

"Choose from over 40 cargo vans in various years, makes, models, and sizes to find the perfect fit for your needs!"

2500 High Roof I4 170", Navi, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, All Power Options!

THIS VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED + 1-YEAR POWERTRAIN WARRANTY UNLIMITED KM!, COVERING ENGINE, TRASMISSION, SEALS & GASKETS, DIFFERENTIAL, TURBO & SUPERCHARGER, WATER PUMP,STARTER,ALTERNATOR, TRANSFER CASE (4X4 / AWD) $3000.00 PER CLIAM $150.00 DEDUCTIBLE


Huge Selection Of Quality Pre-Owned Cargo Vans, Pick Up, SUV and Cars

 Rates as low as 6.99% O.A.C. Finance Or Lease To Own

At Fiesta Motors, we work with all types of lenders including those specializing in bankruptcy, consumer proposals, student and New Comers.

$500 + A Job = Your Approval!
 Best Financing Options
 Lowest Interest Rates in the GTA
 We Even Offer $0 Down!

Find out how much you're approved for today:

 We Even Offer $0 Down!
 Apply Now

 Certified Vehicles | 5-Year Powertrain Warranty Available
HST & Licensing not included in the price.

 Visit Us: 1 Melanie Drive, Brampton, ON L6T 4K9
 Call Today: 905-216-1500
 Learn More: www.fiestamotors.ca


Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Cargo Space Lights
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin
6-Way Driver Seat
Driver And Front Passenger Armrests
Seats w/Vinyl Back Material
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Down
Front Cloth Headliner
Full Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Front Only Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints
6-Way Passenger Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Driver's seat
Analog Appearance
Standard Front Passenger Seat
HVAC -inc: Residual Heat Recirculation and Supplemental Cabin Heater

Mechanical

Trailer Wiring Harness
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Rear-wheel drive
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
200 Amp Alternator
Strut Front Suspension w/Transverse Leaf Springs
92.7 L Fuel Tank
92-Amp/Hr 850CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
1740.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Exterior

SPLASH GUARDS
Black grille
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Grey Front Bumper
All-season tires
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Black Side Windows Trim
Split Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Grey Bodyside Mouldings
Grey Rear Bumper
Tire Brand Unspecified
Tires: LT245/75R16
Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps

Safety

Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Curtain 1st Row Airbags

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

odometer
GVWR: 4
Dashboard Storage
Interior Concealed Storage
Gauges -inc: Speedometer
Tachometer and Trip Odometer
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
050 lbs)
Axle Ratio: 3.923
Engine: 2.0L I4 Bi-Turbo Diesel
100 kg (9

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter