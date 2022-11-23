Menu
2021 Nissan Maxima

64,649 KM

Details Description Features

$37,995

+ tax & licensing
$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplanet

844-470-1227

2021 Nissan Maxima

2021 Nissan Maxima

SL, Navi, Back Up Cam, Bose Sound, Pano Roof!

2021 Nissan Maxima

SL, Navi, Back Up Cam, Bose Sound, Pano Roof!

Location

Autoplanet

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

844-470-1227

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

64,649KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9435507
  • Stock #: R06A2169
  • VIN: 1N4AA6DV5MC512454

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gun Metallic
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 64,649 KM

Vehicle Description

$146 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program! HISTORY: Clean Carfax - Former Daily Rental - Ontario Vehicle WARRANTY: Powertrain: Balance of 60 Months/100,000 Kms Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599! HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Nissan Connect Navigation - Dual Pane Panoramic Sunroof - Power and Heated Front Seats - Heated Rear Seats - Bluetooth -Premium Bose Audio CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 3.5L V-6 cyl - Front Wheel Drive - Leather Interior - 18 Inch Alloys - Dual Climate Control - Proximity Key - Push Button Start - Fog Lights - Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror with Integrated Garage Door Opener - Heated Exterior Mirrors - Intelligent Cruise Control - Am/Fm/Xm/Cd/Usb - Air Conditioning - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors SAFETY FEATURES: Predictive Forward Collision Warning - Active Engine Braking - Active Trace Control - Lane Assist - Speed Limit Sign - Driver Attention Opener - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete peace of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2020, 2021 and 2022 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals. Payment is based on an 84 mth term. *All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 9.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-833-295-1632. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C). AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group. Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Dual Climate Control
Console
Cup Holder
Passenger Airbag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Driver Side Airbag

