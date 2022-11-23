2021 Nissan Maxima

$37,995 + taxes & licensing 6 4 , 6 4 9 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9435507

9435507 Stock #: R06A2169

R06A2169 VIN: 1N4AA6DV5MC512454

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gun Metallic

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 64,649 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Panoramic Sunroof Heated Exterior Mirrors Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Navigation System Rear View Camera Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Comfort Dual Climate Control Convenience Console Cup Holder Safety Passenger Airbag Passenger Air Bag On/Off Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG Additional Features Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.