2021 Nissan Versa
SV
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
80,504KM
Used
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour ASPEN WHITE TRICOAT
- Interior Colour Graphite
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 20-77438
- Mileage 80,504 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Side Airbags
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Locks
Rearview Camera
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Alarm System
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Floor mats
Keyless Start
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Security
Anti-Theft
Comfort
Climate Control
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Seating
Cloth Seats
Split Rear Seats
Rear-Folding Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Parking Assistance
Electric Mirrors
USB port
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Power Brake
Gasoline Fuel
Driver Electric Seat
