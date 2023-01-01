Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 RAM 1500

56,200 KM

Details Description Features

$46,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$46,900

+ taxes & licensing

#9 Auto Sales

905-450-0009

Contact Seller
2021 RAM 1500

2021 RAM 1500

Big Horn 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box

Watch This Vehicle

2021 RAM 1500

Big Horn 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box

Location

#9 Auto Sales

690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E7

905-450-0009

  1. 1688415550
  2. 1688415556
  3. 1688415561
  4. 1688415568
  5. 1688415577
  6. 1688415583
  7. 1688415590
  8. 1688415597
  9. 1688415602
  10. 1688415608
  11. 1688415615
  12. 1688415621
  13. 1688415627
  14. 1688415634
  15. 1688415640
  16. 1688415646
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$46,900

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
56,200KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10139532
  • Stock #: 22917
  • VIN: 1C6SRFFTXMN627923

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 56,200 KM

Vehicle Description

We Are Committed To Sell Top-Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles At Very Competitive Prices. Our Knowledgeable Sales Associates Will Provide a Full Transparency To Make Your Vehicle Purchase Easy And Enjoyable. THERE ARE NO HIDDEN FEES. ALL VEHICLES COME FULLY CERTIFIED AND CARFAX VERIFIED. FULL FINANCING AVAILABLE STARTING AT 7.99% OAC. Call us at 905-450-0009. 690 Queen St. West, Brampton.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From #9 Auto Sales

2022 Toyota Corolla ...
 60,000 KM
$29,900 + tax & lic
2021 RAM 1500 Big Ho...
 56,200 KM
$46,900 + tax & lic
2020 RAM 1500 Sport ...
 82,700 KM
$44,900 + tax & lic

Email #9 Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
#9 Auto Sales

#9 Auto Sales

690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E7

Call Dealer

905-450-XXXX

(click to show)

905-450-0009

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory