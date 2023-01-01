$54,288+ tax & licensing
2021 RAM 1500
Laramie 4x4 Crew Cab 6'4" Box
Location
Sport Empire Car Sales
60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8
905-531-5370
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 10180392
- VIN: 1C6SRFRT0MN749914
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 54,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Safety Certified included in Price | Navigation | Air Suspension | Backup Camera | Backup Sensor | Bluetooth | Heated Leather Seats | Ventilated Seats | Climate control | 12 Inch Screen | Financing Available | By Appointment Only: 905-531-5370
Don’t miss out on this beautiful 2021 Ram 1500 Laramie Crew Cab for only $54,288 plus HST and Licensing. Loaded with 12 inch Nav touch screen, Harman Kardon sound system, and back up camera, dual zone climate controls, power drivers and passenger heated seats, automatic high beam
Buy with trust and confidence from an ontario registered dealer. Call today at 905-531-5370 to book an appointment.
Vehicle Features
