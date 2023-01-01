Menu
2021 RAM 1500

54,500 KM

Details

$54,288

+ tax & licensing
$54,288

+ taxes & licensing

Sport Empire Car Sales

905-531-5370

2021 RAM 1500

2021 RAM 1500

Laramie 4x4 Crew Cab 6'4" Box

2021 RAM 1500

Laramie 4x4 Crew Cab 6'4" Box

Sport Empire Car Sales

60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8

905-531-5370

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$54,288

+ taxes & licensing

54,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10180392
  • VIN: 1C6SRFRT0MN749914

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 54,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Safety Certified included in Price | Navigation | Air Suspension | Backup Camera | Backup Sensor | Bluetooth | Heated Leather Seats | Ventilated Seats | Climate control | 12 Inch Screen | Financing Available | By Appointment Only: 905-531-5370

 

Don’t miss out on this beautiful 2021 Ram 1500 Laramie Crew Cab for only $54,288 plus HST and Licensing. Loaded with 12 inch Nav touch screen, Harman Kardon sound system, and back up camera, dual zone climate controls, power drivers and passenger heated seats, automatic high beam 

 

Buy with trust and confidence from an ontario registered dealer. Call today at 905-531-5370 to book an appointment.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Warranty

Warranty Included

Security

Automatic High Beams

Convenience

Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Sport Empire Car Sales

Sport Empire Car Sales

60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8

