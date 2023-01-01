2021 RAM 1500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$43,900 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 6 , 4 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10276446

10276446 Stock #: 22992

22992 VIN: 1C6SRFGT5MN753637

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 56,400 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rearview Camera Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Seating Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Convenience Adaptive Smart Cruise Control Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.