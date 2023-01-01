Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 RAM 1500

56,400 KM

Details Description Features

$43,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$43,900

+ taxes & licensing

#9 Auto Sales

905-450-0009

Contact Seller
2021 RAM 1500

2021 RAM 1500

Tradesman 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box

Watch This Vehicle

2021 RAM 1500

Tradesman 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box

Location

#9 Auto Sales

690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E7

905-450-0009

  1. 1691502286
  2. 1691502292
  3. 1691502298
  4. 1691502308
  5. 1691502317
  6. 1691502325
  7. 1691502333
  8. 1691502342
  9. 1691502350
  10. 1691502358
  11. 1691502367
  12. 1691502376
  13. 1691502384
  14. 1691502392
  15. 1691502400
  16. 1691502408
  17. 1691502416
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$43,900

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
56,400KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10276446
  • Stock #: 22992
  • VIN: 1C6SRFGT5MN753637

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 56,400 KM

Vehicle Description

We Are Committed To Sell Top-Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles At Very Competitive Prices. Our Knowledgeable Sales Associates Will Provide a Full Transparency To Make Your Vehicle Purchase Easy And Enjoyable. THERE ARE NO HIDDEN FEES. ALL VEHICLES COME FULLY CERTIFIED AND CARFAX VERIFIED. FULL FINANCING AVAILABLE STARTING AT 7.99% OAC. Call us at 905-450-0009. 690 Queen St. West, Brampton.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From #9 Auto Sales

2021 RAM 1500 Trades...
 56,400 KM
$43,900 + tax & lic
2019 RAM Cargo Van 2...
 65,500 KM
$40,900 + tax & lic
2020 Mitsubishi Mira...
 81,900 KM
$16,900 + tax & lic

Email #9 Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
#9 Auto Sales

#9 Auto Sales

690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E7

Call Dealer

905-450-XXXX

(click to show)

905-450-0009

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory