2021 RAM 1500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 8 , 7 8 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9375511

9375511 Stock #: 21-56965

21-56965 VIN: 1C6RREFG1MN656965

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style Pickup Truck

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 21-56965

Mileage 18,785 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Dual Air Bags Power Brakes Driver Air Bags Power Options Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls SECURITY ALARM Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Seating Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Additional Features 4X2 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.