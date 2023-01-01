2021 RAM Cargo Van

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$44,900 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10544856

10544856 Stock #: 23296

23296 VIN: 3C6MRVWG3ME587596

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey - Light

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 3-door

Passengers 3

Mileage 20,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Rearview Camera Blind Spot Monitor Exterior Fog Lights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Convenience Adaptive Smart Cruise Control Additional Features Wheel Covers Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.