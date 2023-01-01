$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
BR Motors
905-791-3300
2021 Subaru Outback
2021 Subaru Outback
No Accidents | Touring | One Owner | Off lease
Location
BR Motors
117 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3G3
905-791-3300
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
87,229KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10091304
- Stock #: 1667
- VIN: 4S4BTDECXM3139482
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Wagon
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 87,229 KM
Vehicle Description
- Black Fabric interior,
- AWD,
- Adaptive Cruise Control,
- Lane Assist,
- Eye Sight Assist Warning,
- Cross Traffic Alert,
- Garage Opener,
- Intermittent wiper,
- Sports Paddle Gear Shifters,
- Auto Dimming Rear View Mirror,
- Blind Spot Assist,
- Parking Assist,
- Pre Collision Warning System,
- Driver Assist,
- Sun Roof,
- Alloys,
- Back up Camera,
- Dual zone Air Conditioning,
- Power seat,
- Heated side view Mirrors,
- Front Heated seats,
- Heated Steering,
- Push to Start,
- Bluetooth,
- In Car Internet,
- Sirius XM,
- Apple / Android Car play,
- Rear Power lift Door,
- Power Windows/Locks,
- Keyless Entry,
- Tinted Windows
and many more
BR Motors has been serving the GTA and the surrounding areas since 1983, by helping customers find a car that suits their needs. We believe in honesty and maintain a professional corporate and social responsibility. Our dedicated sales staff and management will make your car buying experience efficient, easier, and affordable!
All prices are price plus taxes, Licensing, Omvic fee, Gas.
We Accept Trade ins at top $ value.
FINANCING AVAILABLE for all type of credits Good Credit / Fair Credit / New credit / Bad credit / Previous Repo / Bankruptcy / Consumer proposal. This vehicle is not safetied. Certification available for nine hundred and ninety-five dollars. As per used vehicle regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certify.
Apply Now!!
https://brmotors.ca/financing/
ALL VEHICLES COME WITH HISTORY REPORTS. EXTENDED WARRANTIES ARE AVAILABLE.
Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with B.R. Motors
Please give us a call (905) 791 - 3300 or email us at info@brmotors.ca
Visit us at BR Motors - 117 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, Ontario.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From BR Motors
BR Motors
117 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3G3