2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek
Location
Canada Drives - Mississauga
55 Auction Ln, Brampton, ON L6T 5V8
- Listing ID: 9549739
- Stock #: V-74293
- VIN: JF2GTHSC9MH243519
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 59,811 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available. Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Warning, 6 Speakers, Air Conditioning, Automatic temperature control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Remote keyless entry, STARLINK/Apple CarPlay/Android Auto. Recent Arrival! Blue 2021 Subaru Crosstrek Lineartronic CVT 2.5L I4 4D Sport Utility Outdoor AWD Shop online for your next used vehicle and enjoy the convenience of to-your-door delivery and the confidence of a 7-day love it or return guarantee. Visit our website to find a full vehicle inspection report, 30+ high resolution photos, a free CARFAX Report, full feature & equipment list and to confirm availability of this and hundreds more certified used vehicles. 7-Day Love it or Return it Guarantee: Take 7 days to ensure you love your new purchase. If you don't, we'll come pick it up. AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer Award Winner: Shop online and enjoy award-winning savings. We skip the big overheads and pass the savings on to you. No haggling, no hidden fees and low rate + flexible financing on all our vehicles. Delivery to Your Door: Pick the date and time and we'll drop your new vehicle off right to your door in our premium enclosed trailers. Guaranteed Trade-in Values: Answer a few simple questions on our website and we'll provide a guaranteed trade-in value in seconds. Awards: * ALG Canada Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards Reviews: * Owner confidence seems to be covered off nicely with the Subaru Crosstrek. Many owners and reviewers rate the Crosstrek highly for its strong safety scores, all-weather traction, and a combination of good fuel economy and go-anywhere versatility that make virtually any road trip or adventure a no-brainer, regardless of conditions. Source: autoTRADER.ca VSA# 41715 / AMVIC# B2026559 / FCAA# 100195 / OMVIC# 5696828 / Price shown excludes taxes, licensing costs, and service fees that range from $0 to $995.
