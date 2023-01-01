2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek

$38,080 + taxes & licensing 5 9 , 8 1 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9549739

9549739 Stock #: V-74293

V-74293 VIN: JF2GTHSC9MH243519

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # V-74293

Mileage 59,811 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.