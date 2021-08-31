2021 Tesla Model 3

$62,995 + taxes & licensing 2 4 , 3 8 3 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7982592

7982592 Stock #: P06A2777

P06A2777 VIN: 5YJ3E1EA9MF918276

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Pearl White Multi-Coat

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Electric

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Doors 4-door

Mileage 24,383 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Navigation System Door Map Pockets Mechanical Rear Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Seating Leather Interior Comfort Dual Climate Control Convenience Console Cup Holder Safety Passenger Airbag Passenger Air Bag On/Off Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG Additional Features Premium Audio Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.