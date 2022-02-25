2021 Tesla Model 3

$58,995 + taxes & licensing 4 3 , 0 9 5 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8288445

8288445 Stock #: P06A3120

P06A3120 VIN: 5YJ3E1EA5MF964672

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Pearl White Multi-Coat

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Electric

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 43,095 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Digital clock Door Map Pockets Exterior Alloy Wheels Mechanical Rear Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Seating Leather Interior Convenience Console Rain sensor wipers Cup Holder Safety Passenger Airbag Passenger Air Bag On/Off Child-Safety Locks Lane Departure Warning DUAL AIRBAG SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Additional Features Premium Audio Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.