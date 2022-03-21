2021 Tesla Model 3

$67,995 + taxes & licensing 6 4 , 0 1 3 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8798804

8798804 Stock #: P06A3955

P06A3955 VIN: 5YJ3E1EA3MF027383

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Pearl White Multi-Coat

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Electric

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 64,013 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Panoramic Sunroof Heated Exterior Mirrors Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Interior Cruise Control Door Map Pockets Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Safety Passenger Airbag Passenger Air Bag On/Off Child-Safety Locks SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Convenience Cup Holder Additional Features Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.