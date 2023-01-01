$52,980+ tax & licensing
2021 Tesla Model 3
Standard Range Plus w/ Pano Sunroof, Nav
Location
Canada Drives - Mississauga
55 Auction Ln, Brampton, ON L6T 5V8
$52,980
- Listing ID: 9519427
- Stock #: V-66703
- VIN: 5YJ3E1EA6MF861891
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # V-66703
- Mileage 57,683 KM
Vehicle Description
FULLY RECONDITIONED / ONE OWNER / MODEL 3 STANDARD RANGE PLUS TRIM / RWD / ELECTRIC / 1 KEY / Alloy Wheels / Parking Sensors / Adaptive Cruise Control / Backup Camera / Blind Spot Monitoring / Bluetooth Connectivity / Drive Mode Select / Heated Seats / Leather Seats / Navigation System / Voice Command / Panoramic Sunroof / PERFECT FOR A DAILY COMMUTER! Shop online for your next used vehicle and enjoy the convenience of to-your-door delivery and the confidence of a 7-day love it or return guarantee. Visit our website to find a full vehicle inspection report, 30+ high resolution photos, a free CARFAX Report, full feature & equipment list and to confirm availability of this and hundreds more certified used vehicles. 7-Day Love it or Return it Guarantee: Take 7 days to ensure you love your new purchase. If you don't, we'll come pick it up. AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer Award Winner 2021: Shop online and enjoy award-winning savings. We skip the big overheads and pass the savings on to you. No haggling, no hidden fees and low rate + flexible financing on all our vehicles. Delivery to Your Door: Pick the date and time and we'll drop your new vehicle off right to your door in our premium enclosed trailers. Guaranteed Trade-in Values: Answer a few simple questions on our website and we'll provide a guaranteed trade-in value in seconds. VSA# 41715 / AMVIC# B2026559 / Price shown excludes Taxes & Licensing Additional Features: Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry;Parking Sensors;Power Lift Gate;Adaptive Cruise Control;Air Conditioning;AM/FM;Anti-Lock Braking System;Auto Climate Control;Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror;Backup Camera;Blind Spot Monitoring;Bluetooth Connectivity;Child Safety Locks;Drive Mode Select;Dual Air Bags;Forward Collision Warning;Heated Seats;Lane Departure Warning;Lane Keep Assist;Leather Seats;Navigation System;Power Folding Mirrors;Power Locks;Power Seats;Power Steering;Power Windows;Rain Sensing Wipers;Tilt & Telescopic Steering;Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS);Traction Control (TCS);Variable Intermittent Wipers;Voice Command;Panoramic Sunroof;Memory Seats;Electronic E-Brake
