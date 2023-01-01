Menu
2021 Tesla Model 3

27,572 KM

$47,995

+ tax & licensing
$47,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplanet

844-470-1227

2021 Tesla Model 3

2021 Tesla Model 3

Standard Range Plus, AutoPilot, 402Km Range (est.)

2021 Tesla Model 3

Standard Range Plus, AutoPilot, 402Km Range (est.)

Location

Autoplanet

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

844-470-1227

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$47,995

+ taxes & licensing

27,572KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9628078
  • Stock #: P06A5061
  • VIN: 5YJ3E1EA5MF848467

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White Multi-Coat
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P06A5061
  • Mileage 27,572 KM

Vehicle Description

**Navigation + Seven Cameras + Speed Limit Warning + Blind Spot Collision Warning Chime + Heated Rear Seats** $184 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program! HISTORY: Clean Carfax - Ontario Vehicle WARRANTY: Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599! ** Finance Available for In Home Charging Station** HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Navigation - High Definition Back Up Camera - Seven Cameras - Side View Camera - Power and Heated Front Seats - Heated Rear Seats - Auto Steer Beta) - Hands Free Talking with Bluetooth - Voice Activated Controls - Steering Mode (Comfort, Standard, Sport) - Stopping Mode (Creep, Roll, Hold) - Acceleration (Chill, Standard) - Internet Streaming Radio Capability (Subscription Based) - Premium Connectivity (Subscription Based) CONVENIENCE FEATURES: Electric - Rear Wheel Drive - All Black Premium Leather Interior - 18 Inch Aero Alloys - Wood Trim - 15 Inch Central Touchscreen - Dual Climate Control - Keyless Go - Power Folding Heated Exterior Mirrors - Automatic LED Headlights - Fog Lights - Cruise Control - Am/Fm/HD Radio - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors SAFETY FEATURES: Auto High Beam Assist - Forward Radar and Twelve Ultrasonic Sensors - Speed Limit Warning - Forward Collision Warning - Lane Departure Avoidance with Assist - Emergency Lane Departure Avoidance - Blind Spot Collision Warning Chime - Automatic Emergency Braking - Obstacle Aware Acceleration - Parking Distance Control - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete peace of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2020, 2021 and 2022 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals. Payment is based on an 84 mth term. *All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 9.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-833-295-1632. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C). AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group. Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Panoramic Sunroof
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Cruise Control
AM/FM Stereo
Rear Wheel Drive
Leather Interior
Console
Cup Holder
Passenger Airbag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Autoplanet

Autoplanet

Brampton

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

