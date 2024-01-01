Menu
*LONG RANGE* *WHITE INTERIOR* *ALL WHEEL DRIVE* *LEATHER SEATS* * *LOADED* *CERTIFIED* * *BLUETOOTH* *BACKUP CAMERA*

| Next day delivery available | Carproof Verified Clean Title Car

Year: 2021
Make: Tesla 
Model: MODEL Y long range dual motor 
Kms: 77,667
Price: 35,880$

Sport empire cars 
Don't miss your chance of getting into this gorgeous fully loaded electric SUV. Up for sale is the eye catching 2021 Tesla model Y FULLY LOADED with only 77,677KMS!! For the low price of $35,880+HST and licensing. Vehicle is being sold SAFETY CERTIFIED§!!! Professionally detailed safety certified ready to go!  Car is equipped with numerous attractive features such as back up camera white leather seats, full panoramic roof and many more!! Perfect combination of reliability, comfort and luxury. Won't last long book an appointment for test drive today. 

Buy with Trust with an Ontario registered dealer.

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$35,880

+ taxes & licensing

VIN 5YJYGAEE4MF247196

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Pale Olive
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 77,677 KM

*LONG RANGE* *WHITE INTERIOR* *ALL WHEEL DRIVE* *LEATHER SEATS* * *LOADED* *CERTIFIED* * *BLUETOOTH* *BACKUP CAMERA*
| Next day delivery available | Carproof Verified Clean Title Car
Year: 2021Make: Tesla Model: MODEL Y long range dual motor Kms: 77,667Price: 35,880$
Sport empire cars Don’t miss your chance of getting into this gorgeous fully loaded electric SUV. Up for sale is the eye catching 2021 Tesla model Y FULLY LOADED with only 77,677KMS!! For the low price of $35,880+HST and licensing. Vehicle is being sold SAFETY CERTIFIED§!!! Professionally detailed safety certified ready to go!  Car is equipped with numerous attractive features such as back up camera white leather seats, full panoramic roof and many more!! Perfect combination of reliability, comfort and luxury. Won’t last long book an appointment for test drive today. 
Buy with Trust with an Ontario registered dealer. 


Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Electric Motor

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2021 Tesla Model Y