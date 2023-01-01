Menu
2021 Toyota Camry

63,375 KM

$31,995

+ tax & licensing
SE, Back Up Cam, Heated Seats, Clean Carfax!

Location

Autoplanet

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

844-470-1227

63,375KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9628072
  • Stock #: R06A2188
  • VIN: 4T1G11AKXMU589859

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pre-Dawn Grey Mica
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # R06A2188
  • Mileage 63,375 KM

Vehicle Description

$123 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program! HISTORY: Clean Carfax - Former Daily Rental - Ontario Vehicle WARRANTY: Powertrain: Balance of 60 Months/100,000 Kms Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599! HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Back Up Camera - Power Driver Seat - Heated Front Seats - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto - Bluetooth - Voice Command CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 2.5L I-4 cyl - Front Wheel Drive - Leather Interior with Cloth Inserts - 17 Inch Alloys - Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel with Mounted Controls and Paddle Shifters - Leather Shift Knob - Keyless Entry - Heated Exterior Mirrors - Automatic Headlights - Cruise Control - Am/Fm/Cd - Air Conditioning - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors SAFETY FEATURES: Toyota Safety Sense (Pre Collision System with Pedestrian Detection, Auto High Beam, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist) - Stability Control - Traction Control - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete peace of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2020, 2021 and 2022 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals. Payment is based on an 84 mth term. *All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 9.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-833-295-1632. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C). AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group. Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Cruise Control
AM/FM Stereo
Door Map Pockets
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Cup Holder
Driver Side Airbag

Brampton

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

844-470-1227

