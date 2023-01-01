2021 Toyota Corolla

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,900 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 9 , 7 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10539540

10539540 Stock #: 23277

23277 VIN: 5YFBPMBE3MP248730

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 89,700 KM Disclosures Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Lane Departure Warning Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Blind Spot Monitor Rear Cross Traffic Alert Lane Departure Assist Lane Keeping Assist Auto Hold Brake Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Tire Pressure Monitor Remote Trunk Release Remote Engine Start Rear Bench Seat Keyless Start Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Android Auto Apple CarPlay Seating Heated Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Steel Wheels Temporary spare tire Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Climate Control Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Adaptive Smart Cruise Control Additional Features Wheel Covers Wheel Locks Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Knee Air Bag Premium Synthetic Seats Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.