Used 2021 Toyota Corolla LE for sale in Brampton, ON

2021 Toyota Corolla

83,332 KM

Details Features

$22,900

+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota Corolla

LE

2021 Toyota Corolla

LE

Location

The Humberview Group

320 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6V 1C2

877-235-2864

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$22,900

+ taxes & licensing

83,332KM
Used

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Celestite
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 21-09313
  • Mileage 83,332 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
6 Speakers

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Cloth Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Sun Roof
USB port
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Power Brake
Gasoline Fuel
Led Headlights
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Brampton

320 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6V 1C2

$22,900

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-235-2864

2021 Toyota Corolla