$22,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2021 Toyota Corolla
LE
2021 Toyota Corolla
LE
Location
The Humberview Group
320 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6V 1C2
877-235-2864
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$22,900
+ taxes & licensing
83,332KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Celestite
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 21-09313
- Mileage 83,332 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
6 Speakers
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Seating
Cloth Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Wheel Locks
Sun Roof
USB port
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Power Brake
Gasoline Fuel
Led Headlights
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From The Humberview Group
2023 Volkswagen Taos Comfortline 3,272 KM $35,400 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Escape Titanium 86,621 KM $18,900 + tax & lic
2016 Volkswagen Jetta Sedan Comfortline 115,126 KM $15,900 + tax & lic
Email The Humberview Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Humberview Group
AutoPark Brampton
320 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6V 1C2
Call Dealer
877-235-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$22,900
+ taxes & licensing
The Humberview Group
877-235-2864
2021 Toyota Corolla