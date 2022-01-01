Menu
2021 Toyota Corolla

21,100 KM

Details Description Features

$31,900

+ tax & licensing
#9 Auto Sales

905-450-0009

Hybrid

Location

690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E7

Logo_AccidentFree
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

21,100KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8087092
  • Stock #: 21482
  • VIN: JTDBAMDEXMJ011574

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 21,100 KM

Vehicle Description

We Are Committed To Sell Top-Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles At Very Competitive Prices. Our Knowledgeable Sales Associates Will Provide a Full Transparency To Make Your Vehicle Purchase Easy And Enjoyable. THERE ARE NO HIDDEN FEES. ALL VEHICLES COME FULLY CERTIFIED AND CARFAX VERIFIED. FULL FINANCING AVAILABLE STARTING AT 4.99% OAC. Call us at 905-450-0009. 690 Queen St. West, Brampton.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Bluetooth
Apple CarPlay
Automatic Headlights
Wheel Covers
Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

