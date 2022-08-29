2021 Toyota Corolla ...

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,900 + taxes & licensing 6 3 , 5 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9322687

9322687 Stock #: 22182

22182 VIN: 5YFBPMBE4MP239504

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 63,500 KM Disclosures Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Lane Departure Warning Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Lane Keeping Assist Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Steering Wheel Audio Controls Remote Trunk Release Rear Bench Seat Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Android Auto Apple CarPlay Seating Heated Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Temporary spare tire Additional Features Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

